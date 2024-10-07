Alberta launches fall respiratory virus immunization program

Starting Monday, Albertans can begin booking appointments for their annual immunizations against respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, influenza, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The appointments can be made through the Alberta Vaccine Booking System, by calling Health Link at 811, or by contacting local pharmacies.COVID-19 and influenza immunization appointments are available for the general public starting on October 15, while RSV vaccine appointments can be scheduled for openings beginning on October 21. Health officials are encouraging Albertans to consult with their primary care providers to make informed decisions about which vaccines are best suited for them and their families."As fall approaches, it’s important to plan ahead against circulating respiratory viruses," said Adriana LaGrange, Alberta's Minister of Health."I strongly encourage everyone to consult with their local pharmacist, doctor, or health care provider to make informed decisions about their health and ensure they’re well-prepared for the season."This year, in addition to the regular influenza and COVID-19 shots, Alberta is introducing the Abrysvo vaccine to protect against RSV. The vaccine will be publicly funded for residents of continuing care homes and seniors living in supportive accommodations who are 60 years or older. Seniors aged 75 and above living in the community will also have access to a limited supply of the vaccine, with an option for others to purchase it if they do not qualify for the government-funded program."Adding an extra layer of protection this fall is the best way to guard against the illnesses that typically arise during the fall and winter months," said Dr. Mark Joffe, Alberta's chief medical officer of health. "The respiratory virus vaccines that will be offered this fall are specifically designed to offer strong defense against the strains of these viruses that are expected to circulate this season."The provincial health department has noted that the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines can be administered on the same day. However, the RSV vaccine should be given either two weeks before or two weeks after receiving the COVID-19 or influenza immunizations.For more information on respiratory illnesses and how to schedule immunization appointments, Albertans are encouraged to visit the Alberta government's official website at www.alberta.ca/respiratory-illness.