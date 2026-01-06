Alberta launches hub for northwest coast oil pipeline plan

Alberta has unveiled a new government webpage aimed at centralizing information on a proposed oil pipeline to Canada’s northwest coast, a project the province says could reshape the country’s energy future and expand access to Asian markets.The site is intended to serve as a one-stop source for updates on the pipeline proposal, outlining potential economic benefits, ongoing engagement with indigenous communities and the accelerated federal approval process now underway. Provincial officials say the goal is to provide transparency as Alberta prepares a formal submission to Ottawa’s Major Projects Office.The province has committed to acting as a proponent for the project, a move tied to a recent agreement between Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney that sets the stage for increased energy production and a new export pipeline to tidewater.Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean said the webpage is meant to keep Canadians informed as planning advances. .He said Alberta remains focused on evidence-based planning and collaboration while moving ahead with preparations for the Northwest Coast Oil Pipeline submission.Early work on the project will centre on consultations with indigenous communities, assessing potential routes and costs, and demonstrating market demand and economic viability. Provincial officials say this groundwork is intended to attract industry spending and enable the pipeline to be built in partnership with indigenous communities.Indigenous Relations Minister Rajan Sawhney said the website reflects a commitment to openness and early involvement by indigenous leaders. She said indigenous communities are helping guide the project from the outset and that access to clear, factual information is essential to maintaining trust and ensuring their leadership shapes each stage of development.If approved, the pipeline would significantly increase access to Asian markets and reduce Canada’s reliance on the United States as the primary buyer of its oil. .The province says the project would strengthen national prosperity and generate billions of dollars in economic activity across multiple provinces and indigenous communities.Alberta officials say the application to the federal Major Projects Office is expected to be ready on or before July 1, 2026. South Bow, Enbridge and Trans Mountain are participating in a technical advisory group for the proposal.Canada holds the world’s fourth-largest proven oil reserves and is the fourth-largest global oil producer. Net export receipts for crude oil rose from $6 billion in 2000 to $130 billion in 2024. The province argues additional infrastructure linking Alberta to the British Columbia coast would allow Canadian energy to help meet growing demand in countries such as Japan, Korea, China and India.