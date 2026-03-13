Alberta launches inspection into Calgary water main failures

Alberta’s government is launching a formal inspection into the City of Calgary’s management of the Bearspaw South Feeder Main following two major water main failures in less than two years. The disruptions have left residents and businesses without reliable water service and raised concerns about the city’s approach to infrastructure planning, maintenance, and risk management.Minister of Municipal Affairs Dan Williams said the recurring nature of the failures and their impact on daily life made an inspection necessary. “Given the severe impact it is having on the daily lives of Calgarians and surrounding communities, all of whom rely on a safe, reliable water system, I believe an inspection is necessary. This decision was not taken lightly,” Williams said.The inspection will evaluate how Calgary manages, administers, and oversees its water infrastructure systems, focusing specifically on operational practices related to the Bearspaw South Feeder Main. The review will also determine whether additional provincial direction or corrective action is required..David Goldie, a veteran of more than 40 years in technical, operational, and governance roles across Alberta’s infrastructure sectors and former board chair of the Alberta Energy Regulator, has been appointed to lead the inspection.Under the Municipal Government Act, the inspector can require municipal officials or other individuals to provide evidence and produce documents, and has the authority to engage technical experts to support the process.The province will cover all costs for the inspection, which is expected to take several months, with all steps targeted for completion by year-end. Once finalized, the findings will be reviewed and made public.