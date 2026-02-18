Alberta launches new assisted living portal to help seniors find continuing care

CALGARY — Alberta’s government has launched a new online portal designed to make it easier for seniors and their families to find and compare assisted living and continuing care options across the province.The Assisted Living Navigation Portal, unveiled this week, is intended to serve as a centralized resource for Albertans seeking information about supportive living accommodations and continuing care homes.Government officials say the platform will help families better understand available services and make informed decisions about care that fits their individual needs.“As more seniors need continuing care, we are taking action to make the system clearer and easier to access,” Premier Danielle Smith said in a statement. “This portal is an important tool to provide detailed information on all the available assisted living sites in Alberta to help families find the support they need.”The portal includes plain-language guides, frequently asked questions and a step-by-step overview of how to begin the intake process. Users can fill out a short questionnaire to receive suggestions tailored to their needs or browse options in their community using an interactive map.Information listed on the site includes available services, out-of-pocket costs, the number of supportive living spaces at each location, vacancy rates and contact details. When individuals are ready to move forward, they are directed to call Health Link at 811 or contact their local Continuing Care Access Centre to speak with a nurse or case manager for an assessment..UCP commits billions to expanding assisted living.Jason Nixon, Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services, said the goal is to reduce confusion for families navigating the system.“Finding assisted living shouldn’t be complicated,” Nixon said.“This new portal cuts through the complexity, making it easier for Albertans to find the right assisted living option for them and take the next step with confidence.”The portal will be introduced in phases, with additional features and information added over time. Future updates are expected to incorporate home and community care services, expanding the platform into a more comprehensive continuing care resource.Dr. Sayeh Zielke, executive chair of Assisted Living Alberta, described the portal as a “significant step forward” in providing clear and accessible information about care options.Feisal Keshavjee, chair of the Alberta Continuing Care Association, said the tool would benefit both families and care providers by improving alignment between individuals’ needs and available services.The launch is part of Alberta’s broader Assisted Living Framework announced in December 2025, which aims to create a more reliable and sustainable continuing care system.At that time, the province committed billions of dollars over the next decade to build tens of thousands of new continuing care spaces, including an initial $400 million for shovel-ready projects.Since 2019, the government says it has funded the development of more than 3,000 continuing care spaces.Alberta currently has about 30,000 continuing care home spaces and more than 240 home and community care providers. Approximately 90% of continuing care home residents are seniors.The province is currently home to roughly 865,000 seniors, a number projected to surpass one million by 2035 — a demographic shift that government officials say underscores the need for clearer access to assisted living information and expanded care capacity.