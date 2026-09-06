Alberta launches new conservation licence plate featuring bighorn sheep

Albertans will be able to buy a new specialty licence plate featuring the province's bighorn sheep, with $55 from every plate sold going toward conservation projects.The Alberta government announced Monday its first conservation-focused specialty licence plate, which will be available beginning Sept. 1 through Alberta.ca and local registry agents.The plate costs $75 plus a $15 registry agent fee, while regular vehicle registration fees will also apply.Proceeds will go to the Alberta Conservation Association (ACA) to support habitat restoration, wildlife monitoring and research, as well as community conservation programs.“Alberta’s wildlife and wild places are a source of pride for people across our province,” said Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen.“This licence plate gives Albertans an innovative, simple and visible way to support conservation while celebrating one of our most iconic species. Every plate sold helps protect habitats and keeps our fish and wildlife populations healthy for future generations.”The plate depicts two bighorn sheep with Mount Lougheed in the background. The Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep is Alberta's provincial mammal.The image is based on a commissioned work by Alberta artist Desmond McCaffrey.Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally said the plate gives residents another opportunity to display their provincial pride while supporting wildlife conservation.“It’s a simple way to make a difference while putting a little more Alberta on your vehicle,” said Nally..ACA president and CEO Todd Zimmerling said money generated through sales will go directly toward improving fish and wildlife populations and their habitats.“The licence plate provides a great opportunity for every Albertan to show their support for wildlife and wild spaces,” said Zimmerling.Matt Besko, executive director of the hunting and fishing branch at Alberta Forestry and Parks, said hunters and anglers have historically played a major role in conservation efforts.“Hunters and anglers have long been a part of Alberta's commitment to conservation and the sustainable use of our natural resources, and this licence plate lets every Albertan join in,” said Besko.“The bighorn sheep, a symbol of strength and resilience, is a fitting choice. Every plate sold goes directly to conserving our wildlife and wild places, a first for conservation in Alberta.”Ryan Caswell, CEO of the Ann and Sandy Cross Conservation Area, said the program will provide additional resources for conservation projects throughout the province.“This is a great opportunity for Albertans to play a direct role in conservation across our province,” said Caswell.Alberta currently offers several specialty plates, including those supporting veterans and the province's universities and colleges. The new bighorn sheep plate is the province's first specifically dedicated to conservation.