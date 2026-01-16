Alberta launches new health system dashboard to track care performance

Alberta has unveiled a new online health system dashboard designed to give residents clear, up-to-date insight into how care is delivered across the province and how the system is performing on patient outcomes.The dashboard, rolling out in phases, begins with surgical data that compares performance across facilities provincewide. In the coming weeks, it will expand to include primary care indicators such as provider attachment and cervical cancer screening rates, as well as additional acute care metrics. Future updates will cover assisted living, mental health, and addiction services, providing Albertans with a comprehensive view of how the health system supports patients.“Albertans deserve to know how their health care system is performing. This dashboard puts patients first, clearly shows key results and holds the system accountable,” said Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services. “It will continue to grow, adding new measures to give Albertans a fuller picture of how care is delivered across the province.”.Matt Jones, Minister of Hospital and Surgical Health Services, added the tool “gives Albertans a clear view of health system performance by focusing on outcomes that matter to patients. As it expands, it will enhance accountability and provide a clearer picture of health care across Alberta.”The dashboard also includes an interactive map of acute care facilities performing surgeries, detailing the number and types of procedures completed at each site. The metrics were selected using feedback from health care engagement sessions and will be updated monthly to ensure accuracy.Officials say the dashboard is intended to support patients, empower health care workers, and identify opportunities for improvement, helping to ensure Alberta’s health care system meets the needs of families today and in the future.Currently, the dashboard features select surgery volumes and wait times, including cancer surgeries, with more maps and indicators set to follow.