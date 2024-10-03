Alberta launches new initiatives to improve health care in rural and remote communities

Alberta's government has announced the launch of a comprehensive Rural Health Action Plan aimed at improving access to health care in rural and remote communities across the province. The plan addresses longstanding challenges faced by residents in these areas and introduces new programs to attract medical professionals and strengthen emergency medical services.Key among the initiatives is a $16-million Rural and Remote Family Medicine Resident Physician Bursary Pilot Program, which aims to attract medical graduates to underserved communities by offering significant financial support. In addition, two new grant programs, the $800,000 Medical First Responder (MFR) Grant and the $600,000 Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) Education Grant, will help build local capacity for emergency medical care.“There is an urgent need for customized supports in rural and remote communities across Alberta,” said Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Health. “This action plan will serve as a roadmap to build and maintain access to high-quality health care in these areas of the province.”The Rural and Remote Family Medicine Resident Physician Bursary Pilot Program provides annual funding of up to $8 million over the next two years. Medical students in their final year or family medicine residents at the University of Alberta and University of Calgary can apply for bursaries of $125,000 (for rural applicants) or $200,000 (for remote applicants). In exchange, recipients will commit to practicing in rural or remote communities for three years.“This program is a vital step toward attracting and retaining skilled professionals in Alberta’s rural and remote areas,” said Martin Long, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Health. The bursary program opens for applications in December.The government is also introducing the MFR and EMR grant programs to improve emergency response times and address the shortage of trained medical personnel in rural areas. The MFR Grant will fund up to 16 new medical first responder agencies, providing communities with essential first-line emergency care. The EMR Education Grant will support around 25 courses to train local paramedics and emergency medical responders, ensuring better preparedness in remote regions.“MFR agencies play a valuable role in providing timely aid to patients in emergencies,” said the government, highlighting their collaboration with Alberta’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS).Rural leaders welcomed the government's commitment to addressing health care issues in underserved areas. "This initiative is an exciting step in improving access to health care in rural and remote municipalities like ours," said Nicholas Nissen, Mayor of Hinton. Paul McLauchlin, president of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta, also lauded the initiative, stating it "is a significant step towards designing and implementing a system that works for rural communities across the province."The plan, which will be reviewed and updated every three years, is part of Alberta’s broader efforts to support rural and remote communities. Focus areas include workforce sustainability, access to care, community health, and innovative care models tailored to local needs.