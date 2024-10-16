Alberta launches new initiatives to turn industrial waste into energy, cut emissions

Alberta is stepping up its efforts to reduce industrial waste, lower emissions, and increase energy efficiency with two new programs aimed at turning landfill waste into energy. The provincial government, in partnership with industry leaders, is investing in innovative technologies to help industrial and manufacturing companies cut costs while addressing environmental concerns.The first initiative is a Tire-Derived Fuel Pilot Project, which will test the viability of using recycled tires as a fuel source for industrial facilities. The project, led by the Alberta Recycling Management Authority (ARMA), will repurpose up to 1.5 million used tires to create 15,750 tonnes of tire-derived fuel. Lafarge Canada’s new Low-Carbon Fuel Facility will participate in the pilot, using the tire-derived fuel to reduce its reliance on natural gas.“We are investing in lower-emission fuels and facility upgrades to set our energy sector up for continued success,” said Rebecca Schulz, Alberta’s Minister of Environment and Protected Areas. “These new initiatives will keep our province at the forefront of technological advancement and ensure Alberta continues to lead the way to reduce emissions and turn waste into energy.”The province will also launch a Strategic Energy Management for Industry (SEMI) Program, backed by $10 million from the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) fund. The program, administered through Emissions Reduction Alberta, will help industrial facilities save money by covering the cost of energy assessments and retrofits. Companies in agriculture, mining, oil and gas, and other sectors will be eligible to apply, with additional funding expected from the federal government.Brad Kohl, president and CEO of Lafarge Canada (West), emphasized the importance of Alberta's commitment to technological innovation: "These funding opportunities empower us to accelerate our efforts to reduce emissions and contribute to a more sustainable future for Alberta."In addition to the tire pilot, Lafarge Canada’s Low-Carbon Fuel Facility will use construction and demolition waste to replace up to 50% of its natural gas consumption, diverting 120,000 tonnes of waste from landfills and cutting 30,000 tonnes of emissions annually.Ed Gugenheimer, president and CEO of ARMA, highlighted the importance of the tire-derived fuel pilot: “This initiative not only addresses near-term tire stockpile reduction needs but also brings the potential to boost economic opportunities across the province.”Since 1992, Albertans have recycled more than 149.5 million tires, with scrap tires repurposed for playground surfaces, roofing tiles, and landscaping mulch. However, with markets for these products shrinking, alternative solutions like the tire-derived fuel pilot are becoming increasingly necessary.These new initiatives continue Alberta’s leadership in advancing sustainable energy solutions, with Emissions Reduction Alberta having already invested $960 million in over 290 projects, aiming to reduce 40 million tonnes of emissions by 2030.