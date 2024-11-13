Alberta launches new portal to cut red tape, speed up home construction

To tackle housing shortages and reduce delays in residential construction, Alberta has introduced the "Stop Housing Delays" online portal. The new tool allows developers, municipalities, and housing partners to report red tape and bottlenecks in the building process, aiming to expedite the construction of homes across the province.The portal is designed to help Alberta’s government pinpoint issues that delay housing developments. By gathering feedback from those directly involved in home building, the province hopes to streamline processes and keep up with growing housing demand.Alberta’s Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services, Jason Nixon, emphasized the importance of the new portal in identifying barriers to construction.“The Stop Housing Delays portal will allow Alberta’s government to hear directly from developers, municipalities, and other partners on where delays are happening in the construction process,” said Nixon. “This will help identify and remove barriers, ultimately getting homes built faster and continuing Alberta’s record home-building pace.”Once feedback is submitted, the government will review the information in collaboration with multiple ministries to explore solutions, which could range from minor process improvements to significant policy reforms. Dale Nally, Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, said the initiative is a “an excellent opportunity to gather knowledge and further eliminate red tape” to accelerate residential construction.Alberta’s proactive measures come at a time when the province’s housing starts are seeing unprecedented growth. The first half of 2024 alone saw nearly 10,000 new apartment unit starts — breaking records dating back to 1977. From January to September 2024, Alberta recorded 33,577 housing starts, marking a 35% increase over the same period last year. Notably, Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge, and Red Deer all reported significant boosts in new housing starts.Scott Fash, CEO of BILD Alberta Association, highlighted the portal's potential as a collaborative tool, stating, “This portal is a valuable tool for industry to highlight gaps, barriers, and delays. Real solutions can only emerge through transparency, open communication, and collaboration.”The new Stop Housing Delays portal marks a key step in Alberta’s strategy to support its growing population with accessible housing. Since 2019, Alberta’s government has spent nearly $850 million in housing initiatives, helping to fund over 5,100 new housing units and almost 900 shelter spaces. The government has also partnered with organizations on a $9 billion investment in affordable housing to assist 25,000 additional low-income households by 2031.