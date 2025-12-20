Alberta launches new program to support family violence survivors in court

Alberta has launched a new program to provide free support services to survivors of family violence navigating the justice system. The Family Violence Court Liaison program, piloted this fall in Edmonton and Calgary, aims to simplify court processes, enhance safety, and reduce stress for victims and their families.Court liaisons will provide dedicated case management, improving communication and coordination between different areas of court. The program also offers wraparound supports, including safety screening and direct referrals to community resources. Liaisons are professionally trained in family violence, coercive control, and trauma-informed practices to ensure client-centred support.“Survivors of family violence should never feel alone or overwhelmed when navigating the justice system. This program ensures survivors have someone by their side to help them feel supported and empowered to move forward,” said Mickey Amery, Alberta’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General..Tanya Fir, Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women, said the program is part of Alberta’s 10-year Strategy to End Gender-Based Violence and Family Justice Strategy. “Supporting survivors where and when they need it ensures women and families are kept safe and get the coordinated care they deserve,” she said.The program is funded through the federal National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. Federal Justice Minister Sean Fraser highlighted the program’s role in reducing systemic delays and improving protections for victims, while Rechie Valdez, federal Minister of Women and Gender Equality, emphasized that the funding will help prevent re-traumatization and connect survivors with necessary supports..DeAnn Hunter, CEO of enCompass Community Safety Agency, said the initiative strengthens collaboration between courts and community organizations.“When organizations work together, survivors are not left to navigate the justice system alone,” she said.The Family Violence Court Liaison program is scheduled to run until September 2027, with the possibility of future expansion, and will accept referrals from both internal partners such as family court counsellors and external community organizations.