Alberta launches public engagement on assisted suicide policies

The Alberta government is seeking public input on medical assistance in dying (MAID) policies through an online survey open until December 20. The consultation aims to gather feedback to inform legislative and policy decisions surrounding this sensitive issue, particularly concerning vulnerable individuals such as those with disabilities or mental health challenges.MAID, federally legislated and regulated, allows eligible individuals suffering from serious and permanent medical conditions to receive assistance from a medical practitioner to end their lives. Alberta's review focuses on ensuring consistent processes and robust safeguards to protect vulnerable Albertans."We recognize that medical assistance in dying is a very complex and often personal issue. It is important to ensure this process has the necessary supports to protect the most vulnerable. I encourage Albertans who have experience with and opinions on MAID to take this survey," said Minister of Justice Mickey Amery.In addition to the survey, the government will engage with medical associations, academics, regulatory bodies, advocacy groups, and other stakeholders with expertise or interest in MAID and its implications for health care, disabilities, and mental health.The province has been vocal in opposing MAID eligibility for individuals whose primary reason for seeking it is mental illness. Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Dan Williams reiterated Alberta's position:"Our government does not support the provision of medically assisted suicide for vulnerable Albertans facing mental illness as their primary purpose for seeking their own death. Instead, our goal is to build a continuum of care where vulnerable Albertans can live in long-term health and fulfilment."Federally, the Criminal Code outlines MAID eligibility and safeguards. However, the federal government has paused MAID eligibility for individuals with mental illness as the sole underlying condition until March 2027. Alberta has called on Ottawa to permanently halt this expansion."Our priority is to ensure we have robust safeguards to protect vulnerable individuals. Albertans’ insights will be essential in developing thoughtful policies on this complex issue," said Health Minister Adriana LaGrange.Albertans can share their perspectives through the online survey available on the provincial government’s website. The feedback will play a key role in shaping future policies and ensuring the process reflects the needs and concerns of all citizens.