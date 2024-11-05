Alberta launches 'Rat on Rats!' campaign to preserve its rat-free status

Alberta has kicked off a new “Rat on Rats!” campaign, urging residents to help protect the province’s unique rat-free status. Funded through a $110,000 investment by the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP), the initiative aims to educate Albertans about the importance of rat control and encourage them to report any sightings.Alberta’s Rat Control Program has kept the province free of permanent rat populations for over 70 years, a designation rare in North America. The “Rat on Rats!” campaign, backed by billboards and outreach materials, seeks to bolster public awareness and involvement in rat control efforts..“Managing invasive species and pests, like rats, is an important part of keeping our food chain safe and productive,” said Lawrence MacAulay, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. “This campaign will help keep Alberta proudly rat-free, so our farmers can focus on what they do best — feeding Canadians and the world.”RJ Sigurdson, Alberta’s Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, highlighted the dedication of Rat Control staff, along with the critical role of public vigilance. “Alberta is famously rat-free, a status we owe not just to the hard work of Rat Control staff, but also to the vigilance of Albertans. This campaign will remind everyone to help keep the pest out of our province.”The Alberta Invasive Species Council, which oversees the campaign, held an online forum Tuesday to launch the initiative. Executive Director Megan Evans emphasized the shared responsibility of keeping Alberta rat-free. “If you see a rat, report it immediately! We all have a role to play in protecting Alberta from the impacts of invasive species.”Alberta residents can report rat sightings via email at rats@gov.ab.ca or by calling 310-FARM (3276). Last year, of the 450 reported sightings, only 23 were confirmed to be rats, with most being muskrats, which are often mistaken for rats.