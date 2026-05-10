Alberta launches single 211 number for mental health and addiction support to streamline access to care

Alberta is consolidating access to mental health and addiction services under a single provincewide contact point, with officials saying the move will make it easier for residents to find help during moments of crisis or uncertainty.The province announced that 211 Alberta will now serve as the main entry point for mental health and addiction supports, replacing a patchwork of phone lines and intake systems that previously required people to navigate multiple services depending on their needs.Government officials say the change is intended to reduce confusion and delays in accessing care, particularly for individuals seeking help during stressful or urgent situations.“Finding mental health and addiction support shouldn’t be confusing or be difficult to navigate,” said Rick Wilson, minister of mental health and addiction. “With 211 Alberta as the provincewide number to call, people have a clear place to start.”Under the new system, Albertans can call, text, or use online chat through 211 Alberta to connect with trained community navigators who can direct them to appropriate services. In urgent situations, individuals are connected to immediate confidential support.Officials say the redesigned access point is meant to better reflect the reality that mental health challenges are often tied to broader issues such as housing, income, employment, and family stress, requiring coordinated supports rather than isolated interventions.“When someone reaches out during a difficult time, they’ll speak with a trained community navigator who understands their needs and can connect them directly to the next step,” said Patricia Skagen-Emokpae, director of 211 Alberta..The service provides access to a range of supports, including clinical care through Recovery Alberta, peer support programs, counselling services, and immediate crisis response. The federal 988 suicide crisis line remains active for those in immediate danger.211 Alberta will also connect users to non-medical supports such as housing assistance, food and financial resources, employment services, and specialized programs for youth, families, and indigenous communities.The system is delivered in partnership with United Way Alberta of the Capital Region, the Canadian Mental Health Association Edmonton Region, and Distress Centre Calgary.While 211 Alberta is now positioned as the primary entry point, officials emphasize that no access route has been eliminated and existing mental health and addiction phone lines will continue to operate.“There is no wrong access point to get help,” the province noted, adding that the goal is to improve coordination across services rather than replace existing supports.The government says the initiative is part of its broader Alberta Recovery Model, which aims to create a more integrated and efficient system of care by reducing barriers and improving navigation.Budget 2026 allocates $4.9 million to support 211 Alberta as demand continues to rise. In 2025 alone, the service handled more than 121,000 interactions through calls, texts, and online chats.The service, first established in Edmonton in 2004 and expanded provincewide in 2020, is available 24 hours a day in more than 240 languages and remains free and confidential for all users.