Alberta launches single ID card with health number and citizenship marker

Albertans renewing their driver's licences or identification cards will soon receive a single government-issued card that combines personal identification, health-care information and proof of citizenship.Beginning July 2, the Alberta government will start issuing redesigned driver's licences and ID cards that include an individual's personal health number and, where applicable, a marker confirming Canadian citizenship.Provincial officials say the move will reduce the need for Albertans to carry multiple pieces of identification while improving access to government programs and health services.The new cards will also feature updated security measures aimed at preventing fraud and identity theft. Over time, the province expects the changes will eliminate the need for paper Alberta Health Care cards.Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally said the redesigned cards represent more than a cosmetic change.“These redesigned cards are more than a visual update. They are a practical improvement that will make life easier for Albertans,” said Nally.“The new features modernize Alberta’s driver’s licences and ID cards, making them more secure, more reliable and more useful for everyday service access.”.Under the new rules, Albertans applying for or renewing a driver's licence or identification card must provide proof they are legally entitled to be in Canada.Those who verify Canadian citizenship will receive a “CAN” marker displayed in the top-right corner of the card. Permanent residents and other eligible non-citizens will still be able to obtain identification cards and licences, while a one-time 60-day grace period may be available for applicants requiring additional time to gather documentation.Primary and Preventative Health Services Minister Justin Wright said integrating health numbers into identification cards will simplify access to health care.“These new cards will make accessing services simpler and more convenient for eligible Albertans,” said Wright.“To add the personal health number onto their card, eligible Albertans must bring their Alberta Health Care card, valid identification and proof of legal entitlement when applying for or renewing a driver’s licence or ID card.”.Registry agents will verify Alberta Health Care eligibility in person before personal health numbers are added to the card.The rollout will occur in two phases.During the first phase, Albertans renewing or obtaining a card for the first time will be required to verify their legal presence in Canada. Eligible citizens and permanent residents covered under the Alberta Health Care Insurance Plan will begin receiving cards with their personal health numbers printed on the back.The province said youth aged 12 and 13 may also qualify for a free identification card containing an integrated personal health number.During the second phase, personal health number integration will expand to all remaining eligible Albertans covered under Alberta Health Care. Children under 14 will also become eligible for free ID cards, with optional photographs and signatures.The Alberta government said fees for driver's licences and identification cards will remain unchanged.