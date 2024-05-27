Alberta launches study on cannabis impact on youth

Alberta's government has initiated a comprehensive study to examine the effects of cannabis use on youth under the age of 25. This effort involves collaboration with leading drug policy and brain development experts to assess the impact of cannabis, which was legalized in Canada over five years ago for non-medical and recreational use starting at age 18.The legalization included the approval of cannabis edibles, such as gummies and candies, in Alberta, BC, and Ontario. These products are particularly appealing to youth and young adults, raising concerns about their potential health impacts."We owe it to young Albertans and their families to make sure we fully understand the effects of legal cannabis. We’re proud to bring together this group of respected health experts to provide insight and advice as we continue to navigate this evolving area of health care," said Dan Williams, Minister of Alberta Mental Health and Addiction.Blair Gibbs, a former advisor to the UK Prime Minister and policy consultant, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, "As cannabis products have become more widely available, we must continue to evaluate their health impacts — particularly on young people whose brains are still developing. I look forward to working with leading experts from around the world to closely examine the evidence and help inform decisions in the best interest of Albertans."To support this initiative, Alberta’s government is providing a one-time grant of approximately $280,000. This funding will facilitate a thorough review of existing data and evidence on the impacts of cannabis use on youth. The research will involve experts from institutions including the University of Alberta, University of Calgary, Dalhousie University, Harvard Medical School, and the University of Birmingham.The panel of experts includes:Blair Gibbs, former advisor to the UK Prime Minister and policy consultantDr. Sebastian Straube, professor and division director at the University of AlbertaDr. Philip Tibbo, professor at Dalhousie UniversityDr. Charl Els, addiction psychiatrist and clinical professor at the University of AlbertaDr. Emily Hennessy, associate director of Biostatistics and assistant professor at Harvard Medical SchoolDr. Victoria Burns, associate professor at the University of CalgaryDr. Ed Day, UK government's drug recovery champion and clinical reader at the University of BirminghamThe findings from this research, expected to be completed by summer 2024, could guide future policy changes in Alberta to protect children and youth from the potential harms of cannabis. The research team will report directly to the Minister of Mental Health and Addiction.Alberta currently spends over $1.55 billion annually on addiction and mental health care, including prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery services. For any Albertan struggling with addiction or mental health challenges, support is available through 211 Alberta, a free and confidential service available 24/7.