Alberta launches study on new Red Deer-area reservoir to combat drought

The Alberta government is taking steps to address the growing demand for water in central Alberta by launching a feasibility study for a potential new reservoir on the Red Deer River, near Ardley, 40 km east of Red Deer. The study aims to assess the viability of a new reservoir that could help mitigate drought, support agricultural and industrial needs, and sustain the region's economic growth.As communities and businesses in central Alberta continue to expand, the need for reliable water storage has become increasingly critical. The proposed Ardley reservoir is expected to play a crucial role in securing water supplies for downstream communities, farmers, ranchers, and businesses, reducing the risk of future droughts or water shortages."Central Alberta is a thriving region, and we need to make sure that water is available to meet its growing needs," said Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas. "This feasibility study will help determine whether an Ardley reservoir can be built and operated for a cost that provides true value to Albertans, while keeping central Alberta communities and industries growing for years to come."The feasibility study, funded by a $4.5 million allocation in Budget 2024, will explore various aspects of the proposed reservoir, including its potential costs, benefits, and impact on the region. The study will also consider the reservoir's role in irrigation, drought management, water security, and flood protection. The findings will help the government decide whether to proceed with detailed engineering, design work, and regulatory approvals for the project.RJ Sigurdson, Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, emphasized the importance of the initiative for Alberta's agricultural sector. "Our government is delivering on our pledge to investigate a broad range of water management infrastructure options to ensure our growing communities, irrigators, and businesses have the water they need when they need it. Our agricultural producers depend on Alberta’s irrigation infrastructure so they can continue putting food on tables here and around the world."The feasibility study will involve a comprehensive assessment, including a desktop technical review, the development of conceptual dam options, stakeholder engagement, a detailed site investigation, and a cost-benefit analysis. The study is expected to be completed by March 31, 2026.Qualified vendors are invited to submit their proposals for the study by September 30, 2024. Following the study's completion, the Alberta government will determine whether to move forward with the Ardley reservoir project.