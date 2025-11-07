Alberta launches survey on raising highway speed limits to 120 km/h

Alberta’s government is inviting residents to weigh in on proposals to increase speed limits on rural divided highways.Starting Friday, Albertans can complete an online survey running until Dec. 12 to share their views on raising speed limits by 10 km/h, from 110 km/h to 120 km/h. The survey also seeks feedback on restricting commercial trucks from the far-left lane on highways with three or more lanes and other ways to improve driving experiences.“Alberta’s government is investigating how to safely increase speed limits on divided highways, and if Albertans support increasing speed limits. We are spending more than $1.5 billion this year alone to improve highway safety and upgrade infrastructure across the province. We want Albertans to be able to drive the speed limit that the highways are designed for. Modern vehicles combined with public awareness mean we can explore higher speed limits,” said Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors..Following the survey, the government plans a mini-trial of a 120 km/h speed limit to assess the impact of higher limits, with close monitoring of driving behaviour.Officials caution drivers to slow down when roads are wet, icy, or visibility is reduced, noting that speed limits are set for ideal conditions.Alberta’s provincial highway network includes more than 64,000 lane kilometres, with about 11,700 lane kilometres of divided highways. Posted limits range from 100 to 110 km/h, while limits through cities, towns, and First Nation lands can drop to 50 km/h due to intersections, pedestrians, and local traffic.