Alberta Law Society disbars JCCF founder Carpay for breach of ethics

The Law Society of Alberta has disbarred John Carpay, founder and president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF).On Tuesday, a hearing committee issued its decision, effective immediately, finding that Carpay’s conduct represented a serious breach of professional ethics.He was also ordered by the Law Society to pay $7,457.50 in costs..Carpay, who was already under suspension at the time of the decision, had been accused in 2021 of hiring a private investigator to surveil Manitoba Chief Justice Glenn Joyal during a COVID-19 restrictions trial.The surveillance occurred while Joyal was presiding over a constitutional challenge to public health restrictions brought forward by the JCCF.The Law Society’s disciplinary panel stated that Carpay’s actions were a severe breach of professional ethics, eroding public trust in the judiciary.He was also sanctioned by the society for failing to discharge all of his responsibilities to his client, tribunals, the public, and other members of the profession honourably and with integrity.Carpay, a Netherlands-born lawyer who immigrated to Canada as a child, has built a career as a high-profile advocate for civil liberties.He earned a political science degree from Université Laval and a law degree from the University of Calgary before being called to the bar in 1999....more to come