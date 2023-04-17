James Kitchen

Conversation on potential Charter rights violations needed in unprecedented case, lawyer says. 

 Courtesy Victor Panlilio

JSMK Law counsel James Kitchen has asked the Alberta Human Rights Commission (AHRC) stop stalling with human rights complaints he is involved with about mask and vaccine mandates. 

“My clients now wonder if their complaints are simply being ignored and/or whether the Director is simply refusing to issue Section 21 decisions regarding their complaints,” said Kitchen in a letter to the Office of the Director. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

If anybody warrants a bronze statue it would be James Kitchen.

