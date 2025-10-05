Alberta makes retinal treatment program permanent with expanded access and free drugs

Alberta is making its retinal care program permanent, giving thousands more residents access to free, sight-saving treatments that prevent blindness.The new Alberta Retinal Treatment Program, launched on Wednesday, builds on a decade-long pilot project known as RAPID, which provided injections directly into the eye using advanced medications. The program will expand eligibility by 2,000 patients, double the available drug options from three to six, and allow all ophthalmologists across the province to participate.Last year alone, nearly 23,000 Albertans received care through the pilot, with seniors making up three-quarters of those treated. .Retinal conditions are a leading cause of permanent blindness if left untreated, but injections can protect vision, slow further loss and help patients maintain independence.“With more seniors in our province every year, getting timely vision-protecting treatment is more important than ever. This new program builds on the pilot’s success and offers even more benefits for Albertans,” said Adriana LaGrange, minister of primary and preventative health services.Under the new program, all eligible medications are free, eliminating premiums and co-payments that some patients previously faced. Physicians say the permanent program will close gaps between rural and urban care, attract more retinal specialists and strengthen Alberta’s position as a national leader in eye care.Officials estimate the program could save the health system up to $27 million annually on top of the $111 million in cost avoidance delivered by the pilot last year..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.