Devlin Gannon

Devlin Gannon 

 Courtesy Devlin Gannon

Awakening the People founder Devlin Gannon is holding a fundraiser in Bearspaw, AB, on August 26 to cover his legal bills for fighting charges he received for reporting on a freedom rally. 

“The organization of an in-person event like this is really the only way that I personally would ever want to do any kind of fundraising,” said Gannon in an interview. 

(3) comments

Jablonski
Jablonski

It’s that type of police action that makes law abiding citizens, not left wing extremists, want to defund the police.


Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Cops have become the stupid jackboots of the criminal establishment.

They push their own childrens' enslavement with a dumb look on their face.

They club peaceful truckers

They don't arrest the pedophiles exposing themselves to children.

No respect - Cops are just stupid jackboots.


Forgettable
Forgettable

While this is a general statement and applies in aggregate... Remember that there are still some good cops.



