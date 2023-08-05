Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
He was charged with assaulting a police officer, obstruction of a peace officer, and obstruction of an injunction.
“We have video that shows many different angles and points of view of what occurred from start to finish,” he said.
Gannon said he came up with the idea of the Family Farm Festival Fundraiser through a combination of other ones. As an inspiration of the freedom rallies and movement, he said he wanted to bring back this energy.
He said the fundraiser will “give attendees an opportunity, celebrate, and to have a fun time while also benefitting a cause that is essentially fighting for freedom."
Carnival games will be set up, including bottle ring toss, ball knockdown, plate breaking, a football toss through tires, and skee ball. There will be a dunk tank set up where people can drop who they want.
Poutine, Middle Eastern, and bratwurst food trucks will show up. Gannon is exploring more food truck possibilities, including one serving desserts.
He will allow people to camp out overnight on his property, with a pancake breakfast available the next morning.
His criminal trial is set to begin on March 18 and is expected to last seven days. His legal fees will cost him at least $57,000, which he is working on fundraising.
He said this cost is insurmountable without people’s help. It is more money than he has ever saved up in his life.
A plea deal offered to him would have seen him plead guilty to assaulting a police officer, receive a lifetime criminal record, and have five years of probation. The Crown attorney said he is looking at a minimum penalty of three years in prison if the case goes to trial.
Gannon said the truth keeps him fighting. He said he is “aware of the lies which they are telling and the lies of which their entire case is built on.”
He remains confident the truth will shine brighter than the lies being spread. In this case, the truth is the videos documenting his arrest.
He expects 150 to 200 people from the freedom movement to show up. Event details are being pushed out through other avenues to those not part of it.
Gannon said this is an example the freedom movement can set.
“If we can get this through the court system and prove that I’m innocent, it will really be an example to look at that the police have tried to set that isn’t working,” he said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
It’s that type of police action that makes law abiding citizens, not left wing extremists, want to defund the police.
Cops have become the stupid jackboots of the criminal establishment.
They push their own childrens' enslavement with a dumb look on their face.
They club peaceful truckers
They don't arrest the pedophiles exposing themselves to children.
No respect - Cops are just stupid jackboots.
While this is a general statement and applies in aggregate... Remember that there are still some good cops.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.