Alberta mandates Holocaust education in new social studies curriculum

As part of its ongoing efforts to revamp the social studies curriculum, the Alberta government has announced Holocaust education will be a compulsory study for students. The move comes amid a rise in antisemitism globally, with the government aiming to equip students with a comprehensive understanding of one of history's darkest chapters.The Holocaust, orchestrated by Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime during The Second World War, saw the systematic targeting, arrest, abuse and elimination of millions of people, primarily Jews. The atrocities committed between January 30 1933, and May 8 1945, resulted in the death of approximately six million Jews in Europe.International Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed annually in January, with the Jewish community additionally marking Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Yom HaShoah, each spring under the slogan "Never Again."The Alberta government, led by Minister of Education Demetrios Nicolaides, is working in collaboration with education and Jewish community partners to determine the integration of Holocaust education into the curriculum.Nicolaides emphasized the importance of combating rising antisemitism and educating young Albertans about the horrors of the Holocaust, stating, "Ensuring all students learn from one of history’s darkest chapters will help us confront hate and prevent similar atrocities from occurring."Adam Silver, CEO of the Calgary Jewish Federation, praised the initiative, saying, "Creating an anti-racist society starts at the school-age level, and Holocaust education is an important tool in helping our students learn about the underlying ramifications of prejudice, racism, and stereotyping."Stacey Leavitt-Wright, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Edmonton, noted the critical timing of the announcement amid a spike in antisemitism worldwide. She commended the Alberta government's dedication to fighting hate and emphasized the need for other provinces to follow suit.The announcement was met with appreciation from various quarters, including Michael Mostyn, CEO of B'nai Brith Canada, and Shimon Koffler Fogel, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, who acknowledged the government's commitment to protecting students from Holocaust denial and distortion.Jason Schilling, president of the Alberta Teachers’ Association, highlighted Holocaust education is already part of the senior high social studies curriculum and welcomed consultations on how to incorporate it effectively in the revised curriculum.As Alberta Education engages with education partners, curriculum specialists and teachers in the development of the new K-12 social studies curriculum, feedback from Jewish organizations and the public will be crucial in finalizing the inclusion of Holocaust education. Renewed engagement on the curriculum began in September, and in early 2024, public engagement sessions will provide Albertans with the opportunity to provide feedback on key learnings within the K-12 social studies curriculum.Quick Facts:The current K-12 social studies curriculum addresses injustices faced by historically marginalized groups.In the current Grade 11 curriculum, students analyze ultra-nationalism as a cause of genocide, including the study of the Holocaust.Renewed engagement on the social studies curriculum started in September, with public engagement scheduled for early 2024.