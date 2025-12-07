Alberta marks major construction season with Deerfoot Tr. upgrades and $8.5 billion road plan

Alberta’s 2025 construction season delivered significant improvements to Deerfoot Tr. in Calgary, along with more than 100 road and bridge projects across the province, officials said.The McKnight Bvld. N.E. and 16 Ave. N.E. projects added a fourth lane in each direction, cutting travel times by up to 20 minutes for Calgary drivers. The upgrades also enhance road safety and improve access to essential services.“Deerfoot Tr. is the busiest highway in Alberta, but it’s only one piece of a much bigger picture,” said Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen. .“From the new interchange in Leduc, to twinning on Highways 3, 11, 40 and 63, to bridge renewals in the Peace Region — our construction season delivered meaningful results for Albertans. These hundreds of projects are shaping our future transportation network by easing congestion, improving safety and supporting a thriving economy.”Southern Alberta saw major progress on the twinning of Hwy. 3 between Taber and Burdett, with 46 kilometres of new lanes, intersection upgrades, and the Grassy Lake bypass moving forward. Nearly 118 kilometres of highways were paved, and multiple bridge deck replacements improved safety and reliability. The Hwy. 1A/22 Cochrane Interchange also opened this year, supporting traffic flow and future growth.In central Alberta, work continued on twinning Hwy. 11 between Sylvan Lake and Rocky Mountain House, with two phases completed and design underway for the remaining sections. The region also received $63.5 million in new paving projects across 175 kilometres of highways and new roundabouts east of Camrose and on Hwy. 42..The Peace Region reached milestones with the twinning of 10 kilometres of Hwy. 40 south of Grande Prairie, including bridge improvements, slide remediation, a vehicle inspection station, and a new roundabout. Bridge rehabilitations along Hwy. 88 strengthened a key northern corridor.North central Alberta saw upgrades to Terwillegar Dr. in Edmonton, a new QEII and 65 Ave. interchange in Leduc, ongoing twinning of Hwy. 63 north of Fort McMurray, and safety improvements along Hwy. 881, including new passing lanes, rest areas, and roadside upgrades.Budget 2025 allocates $8.5 billion over three years for Alberta’s transportation network, including $2.5 billion in capital for roads and bridges, $1.7 billion for highway and bridge rehabilitation, $238 million for water management and flood mitigation, and $4 billion in capital grants to municipalities.The province said these projects aim to ease congestion, improve safety, and support economic growth across Alberta.