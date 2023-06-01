Medical care

The Alberta Medical Association (AMA) says the provincial government can honour National Indigenous History Month by standing up for indigenous people’s healthcare.  

“As we honour the cultures, traditions and experiences of First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples, we are concerned about the health inequities they continue to face,” said the AMA in a Thursday tweet. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

I agree with FreeAlberta..

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

How about the AMA ensure we have good healthcare and forget the “woke”BS? The AMA has been failing Albertans and this is their solution? I think it’s time to disband the AMA and get an organization that is focused on our health.

Mila
Mila

Well said FreeAlberta.

