Alberta minister slams Liberal Bill C-59, calls changes 'undemocratic' and harmful to economy

Alberta's Environment Minister, Rebecca Schulz, has issued a sharp rebuke of the federal government’s recent changes to the Competition Act under Bill C-59, calling the amendments extreme and damaging to both businesses and families in Alberta. Schulz accused the federal government of ignoring Canadian concerns and warned the changes could stifle investments and jobs in the province.“After extensive analysis and discussions with businesses across Alberta, there can be no mistake: the federal government’s changes to the Competition Act are undemocratic, extreme, and will hurt hardworking businesses and families,” Schulz said in a statement Friday. She described the amendments as a "gag order on freedom of speech" that could harm Alberta’s economic and environmental progress.Schulz criticized the federal government’s portrayal of the changes as promoting "truth in advertising," calling it a “smokescreen.” She argued that the new rules create a double standard that benefits anti-energy and anti-business groups while stifling those working on emissions reduction and economic growth.“These amendments include extremely harsh penalties for businesses that make environmental claims but no penalties for radical groups that make false accusations, almost encouraging activists to file misleading claims,” she said.Schulz further accused the federal government of creating an “echo chamber” that silences industry voices, allowing environmental activists to spread disinformation without challenge. She called the amendments vague and punitive, claiming they set unrealistic international standards that the Competition Bureau is not qualified to enforce.“Businesses want to communicate truthfully and honestly about their environmental goals. Instead, they’re being silenced,” Schulz added, warning that Canadians would ultimately bear the cost of these changes.She also criticized the federal government for ignoring pressing national issues such as affordability, housing, and economic recovery, while pushing forward with what she called “virtue-signaling” legislation.Alberta has submitted feedback to the federal government, urging them to scrap the changes to Bill C-59. Schulz said the province would explore every legal option available to defend its jurisdiction and protect its industries from what she described as federal overreach.“We will continue to defend our provincial jurisdiction as we explore every legal option at our disposal to defend our rights and protect our industries from job-killing federal overreach,” Schulz concluded..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.