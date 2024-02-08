News

Alberta minors made 2,700 hormone therapy requests, had 26 mastectomies last year

Alberta minors made 2,700 hormone therapy requests, had 26 mastectomies
Alberta minors made 2,700 hormone therapy requests, had 26 mastectomies Healthline
Loading content, please wait...
Gender Dysphoria
Alberta Health Services (AHS)
mastectomies
Alberta minors
hormone therapy
Premier Danielle Smith’s government
“bottom surgery” for minors

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news