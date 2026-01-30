Alberta MLA Sinclair elects to remain independent

EDMONTON — Independent MLA Scott Sinclair has decided not to join a political party, but to remain focused on his constituents, according to a statement released Thursday. "Over the past number of weeks, many constituents have reached out to me, inquiring whether or not I would be joining any political parties at this time, wrote Sinclair, MLA for Lesser Slave Lake. "I appreciate those conversations and I want to be clear and transparent with the people of Lesser Slave Lake. After careful consideration, I've decided to continue serving as an independent MLA."Sinclair believes that his duty as an MLA is to serve and represent the people of his riding, not to pledge loyalty to a specific party."Remaining independent allows me to speak plainly, advocate freely, and work constructively with anyone, regardless of political stripe, when it benefits our region," Sinclair wrote..The statement comes months after Sinclair was removed from the UCP caucus in March, 2025, when he announced his intention to vote against Alberta's 2025 budget."We are all underdogs in the North and I don't regret standing up and speaking out for those who feel ignored and underserved," Sinclair wrote. "That is the job I was elected to do, and it remains my full focus moving forward."As the provincial government prepares to reconvene the legislative assembly at the end of February, Sinclair reasserted his commitment to executing his duty. "Northern Alberta generates enormous wealth for this province, yet too often sees too little returned in infrastructure and access to core services," Sinclair wrote. "The imbalance must be addressed with honesty, data, and resolve."Sinclair is serving his first term in the assembly after winning his seat by a wide margin with 65% of the vote in Alberta's 2023 general election, running under the UCP banner. "Politics will always shift, but my commitment to the people of Lesser Slave Lake will never change and never waiver,' Sinclair wrote.