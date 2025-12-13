Alberta moves to modernize sand and gravel regulations to boost jobs and infrastructure

Alberta’s government is acting on 15 recommendations from the Sand and Gravel Task Force to modernize private land sand and gravel pit regulations, aiming to streamline approvals, reduce delays and support economic growth.Sand and gravel are critical for building roads, homes and infrastructure across the province. Officials say the reforms will protect the environment, create jobs and help Alberta’s fast-growing economy. “These recommendations will help get rid of unnecessary government bureaucracy, create more opportunities in the sand and gravel sector and protect our strong environmental safeguards,” said Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz.The task force, launched in May 2025, reviewed current policies and regulatory processes, which operators and landowners have long criticized for slow approvals, confusing conditions and inconsistent timelines. Its final report identifies 15 recommendations to improve efficiency while maintaining environmental standards, including clarifying regulatory roles, improving communication, and digitizing applications..Three recommendations have already been implemented, including formal service standards for application reviews under the Water Act and Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act, and concurrent processing across regulators. Seven more are expected within six months, such as appointing designated liaisons to assist applicants. The remaining five will be completed within a year, including automation, real-time tracking, a one-stop resource portal, and templates for high-quality applications.Task force co-chairs Glenn van Dijken and Brandon Lunty said the reforms will strengthen the sand and gravel sector, support rural communities and speed up project approvals while maintaining Alberta’s high environmental standards.Industry leaders welcomed the changes. Keith Arsenault, CEO of Peaskie Minerals Inc., said the efficiencies are already helping companies expand operations and hire more workers. .Christene Feist, of Heidelberg Materials, added the reforms will boost investment confidence and enable timely infrastructure and housing projects.Quick facts show the sand and gravel sector directly or indirectly employed 3,159 people in 2021, producing 35.6 million tonnes of aggregate valued at $556 million.Municipalities collected $11.44 million in levies that year, reinvested in scholarships, public infrastructure and community projects. There are currently over 1,000 active sand and gravel pit registrations on private land across Alberta.