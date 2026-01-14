Alberta moves to regulate online gambling as unlicensed sites dominate market

The Alberta government is moving to clamp down on unregulated online gambling by rolling out a province-wide iGaming framework it says will impose tougher rules, stronger player protections, and tighter oversight of private operators later this year.Officials say unregulated online gambling is already widespread across Alberta, with offshore and unauthorized sites operating with little or no safeguards for players. Survey data cited by the province estimates those unregulated operators now account for roughly 70% of Alberta’s total iGaming market.Under the new system, private iGaming providers seeking to operate legally in Alberta will be required to prioritize player protection and social responsibility. The province says the regulatory framework is designed to protect Albertans and youth when the regulated private iGaming market launches.“For Albertans who choose not to gamble, the best option is to not start,” said Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally. “With unregulated iGaming widely available in our province, it is our responsibility to step in, regulate the market, and hold private providers to the highest standards to protect Albertans, particularly our youth.”.New rules will prohibit gambling advertising that targets minors and will ban the use of professional athletes to promote gambling products. When the regulated market opens, players will have access to system-wide self-exclusion, financial limits, and time-based controls. Operators will also be required to provide detailed gaming activity statements and to intervene when signs of problem gambling appear.Industry representatives welcomed the move, saying regulation will bring Alberta in line with best practices while improving consumer safety.“The Canadian Gaming Association and its members commend the Government of Alberta for implementing measures to protect its residents through the establishment of an expanded regulated iGaming market,” said CGA president and CEO Paul Burns..The province says regulation will also allow Alberta to recover revenue currently flowing to unregulated sites. Prospective operators will be able to review the rules and decide whether to enter the Alberta market ahead of the launch.At present, PlayAlberta remains the province’s only legal iGaming platform. Operated by NeoPollard Interactive under the authority of Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis. PlayAlberta generated $275 million in net sales last year, up $35 million from 2024–25.Despite that growth, survey data suggests PlayAlberta captures only about 23–32% of the total market, leaving most Alberta players exposed to unregulated gambling websites that may lack meaningful social responsibility controls.