Alberta moves to tighten vaping rules with new Bill 208 Vaping Reduction Act

A new Alberta bill aimed at cutting vaping rates, especially among young people, is quietly making its way into the legislature.

Bill 208, known as the Vaping Reduction Act, was recently introduced by United Conservative Party MLA Chelsae Petrovic. While full details are not yet public, early reporting suggests the proposed law would target single-use vaping products and further restrict youth access.

The bill builds on Alberta’s existing Tobacco, Smoking and Vaping Reduction Act, which already treats vaping much like tobacco. Current rules limit sales to those 18 and older, restrict advertising and displays, and ban use in many public places such as schools and hospitals.

Bill 208 does not replace that framework. Instead, it appears to add to it.

If passed, the legislation could tighten rules around how vaping products are sold, displayed, and promoted. A ban on disposable vapes is also being discussed, a move that public health advocates have pushed as a way to reduce youth uptake.

Officials have long warned that vaping among young people has risen in recent years. Alberta’s approach has focused on reducing exposure and making products less accessible.

Enforcement is already handled through inspections and education led by Alberta Health Services. Retailers can face penalties for selling to minors or breaking advertising rules.

What remains unclear is how far Bill 208 will go. The exact wording of the legislation has not been widely released, leaving questions about whether it will address flavours, online sales, or broader retail restrictions.

Even so, the direction is clear.

The province is signalling a tougher stance on vaping, with a focus on public health rather than an outright ban. For adults, vaping would remain legal, but access and availability could become more limited if the bill moves forward.