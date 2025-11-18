Alberta MP misses razor-thin budget vote while recovering from surgery

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first federal budget cleared the House of Commons by a razor-thin margin Monday night, and one of the missing votes belonged to Alberta Conservative MP Shannon Stubbs, who is currently recovering from major surgery.The budget motion passed 170 to 168 in what was treated as a confidence vote.Four MPs abstained, including Stubbs and fellow Conservative Matt Jeneroux, along with NDP MPs Gord Johns and Lori Idlout..In a minority Parliament, the slim result allowed the Liberals to avoid a year-end election.Stubbs’ office confirmed she was unable to attend because she is on approved medical leave following jaw and chin surgery performed earlier this month at Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital.The procedure addressed long-standing complications from her premature birth, which left her with an underdeveloped jaw affecting her breathing and cardiovascular health..According to her office, Stubbs is under strict doctor’s orders requiring several weeks of bed rest, no speaking, and limited movement to ensure a safe recovery.The surgery was initially scheduled last spring, but delayed after the election call, and later rescheduled before the government finalized the budget vote date.Her team noted that any recent video posts on her social media channels were pre-recorded, and that her constituency office in Two Hills remains open to serve residents..While absent for the vote, Stubbs remains aligned with her party’s opposition to the fiscal plan, which Conservatives have criticized as a credit card budget.Budget 2025 includes $141 billion in new spending and forecasts a $78.3 billion deficit, with federal debt expected to reach $1.35 trillion this year. The plan will now proceed to implementation legislation in the Senate.Stubbs is expected to return to Parliament once cleared by her medical team.