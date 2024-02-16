Alberta MP says Canada is under attack

An Alberta MP says Canada is threatened by a new cold war and the Trudeau government must declare Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.Conservative Garnet Genuis (Sherwood Park—Fort Saskatchewan) made made his appeal in a 20-minute YouTube video viewed almost 30,000 times."After eight years of Justin Trudeau Canadians are struggling. Everything is more expensive. Crime, chaos, drugs and disorder reign in our streets," says Genuis. "It's time for our government to wake up to the problems they have created here at home, but also to the fact that our home is under attack from abroad.""If citizens do not demand change soon, then we will become even more vulnerable to foreign interference and attacks by foreign governments and foreign terrorist organizations, attacks from Beijing and Moscow and also from the terroristic Iranian regime in Tehran.""The Trudeau government's response to this terrorist violence was the counter with a charm offensive. During a meeting Justin Trudeau even bowed to Iranian leaders. This strategy was a disgrace and a disaster, and Iranian authorities were unmoved." "After eight years, the NDP-Liberal government of Justin Trudeau has been inexcusably weak, pandering, prevaricating and pacified, rather than standing strong for freedom, democracy and Canadian security and sovereignty."