Alberta MP tables bill to protect natural health products from onerous new regulations

A Conservative MP has tabled a bill calling for an end to onerous new regulations to restrict the sale of natural health products.MP Blaine Calkins of Red Deer—Lacombe, Alberta, tabled C-368 as a private member's bill in the House of Commons on Tuesday. The Bill was seconded by MP Brad Vis of Mission—Matsqui—Fraser Canyon, BC.The bill was composed by Natural Health Products Protection Association founder and president Shawn Buckley to repeal Sections 500-504 of the Budget Implementation Act, 2023, No. 1 (formerly Bill C-47). These sections, embedded within the annual budget bill, subjected the natural health product industry to heightened regulation by moving them fully into the therapeutic products category alongside chemical drugs.In an email to supporters, the NHPPA called the tabling of the bill a “significant and consequential development” that was welcomed with “endless excitement.”“The momentum is unmistakeable!” the organization stated.“The implications of these changes on our industry are profound, and we knew that swift action was crucial.”The email included a link to a 90-second video of Calkins introducing his bill.“Previously, natural health products were classified separately from pharmaceuticals due to the minimal risk they pose to their users. However, after the NDP-Liberal coalition passed C-47. Bureaucrats and Health Canada now can implement their self care scheme, which according to the National Health Products Association will reduce choice, increase costs for consumers, drive businesses investment and product development out of Canada,” Calkins explained to the House of Commons.“The existing regulations, Madame Speaker, already keep Canadians safe and as such I urge all members in this house to listen to their constituents and the overwhelming amount of correspondence they received and vote for this bill.“After eight years, enough is enough. It's time to undo the damage done by C-47, kick out the gatekeepers and save our supplements and vitamins.”The NHPPA, which is based in St. Albert, Alberta, urged its supporters to express their thanks to the MP who championed their cause.“We thank MP Blaine Calkins for his dedication to the natural health industry and acknowledge his attentive response to the concerns of Canadians,” the NHPPA stated.“We encourage you to send MP Calkins a note of appreciation as well, via Twitter ("X") or email.”