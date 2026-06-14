Alberta names Innisfail QEII overpass after rodeo legend Jack Daines

A QEII overpass in Innisfail has been named in honour of Jack Daines, the legendary rodeo promoter, auctioneer and philanthropist credited with helping build central Alberta’s cowboy culture.Daines, who died in December 2021 at age 85, was widely known for his work in rodeo, the cattle business and the Innisfail community.He founded the Daines Ranch Pro Rodeo in 1961, an event that remains a major stop on the pro rodeo circuit and continues to draw fans from across the country.Daines also introduced mutton busting to the rodeo world, giving children a chance to take part in the sport by riding sheep. The event has since become a fixture at major rodeos across North America.“Naming this overpass in Jack’s honour is a fitting tribute to the legacy he left behind,” said Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen.“He was a competitor, announcer, promotor of rodeo and tireless fundraiser for many groups and organizations over the years.”Daines competed as a saddle bronc rider and won Canadian titles in the 1950s before becoming one of Alberta’s best-known rodeo promoters.He operated the Innisfail Auction Market for decades and was highly respected in Alberta’s cattle and auction industries.His contributions to rodeo earned him induction into the Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame as a builder in 2009.“Our family is deeply honoured by this tribute to Jack,” said Duane Daines.“He loved this community, the rodeo world and the people he met along the way. We are truly grateful to the Government of Alberta for recognizing his legacy in such a lasting and meaningful way.”The province has named several pieces of infrastructure since 2024 in honour of notable Albertans.Those include two bridges on southwest Anthony Henday Dr. in Edmonton for Edmonton Police Service Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan, two Bow River bridges on Stoney Tr. in Calgary for Cpl. Nathan Hornburg and a wildlife overpass near Lac Des Arcs for former premier Peter Lougheed.