Alberta names new chief medical officer of health after lengthy search

Alberta has appointed Dr. Vivien Suttorp as its new permanent chief medical officer of health, ending months of interim leadership and installing a veteran public health official at the province’s top medical post.The government announced Suttorp’s appointment takes effect December 18 following what it described as an extensive search. She replaces Dr. Sunil Sookram, who has served as interim chief medical officer of health since April.Suttorp brings more than 25 years of experience in public health, preventive medicine and community health, working in both urban and rural Alberta. For the past 17 years, she has served as lead medical officer of health for Alberta Health Services’ South Zone, where she oversaw public health operations and provided leadership on workplace safety, infection prevention and disease control.During recent public health emergencies, Suttorp played a key advisory role to provincial decision-makers, offering guidance on response measures and public health strategy..Health Minister Adriana LaGrange thanked Sookram for steering the province through a transitional period and said the government is confident in its choice. “I sincerely thank Dr. Sunil Sookram for his dedication and leadership during his time as interim chief medical officer of health,” LaGrange said. “I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Suttorp to this vital role and I look forward to her leadership in advancing public health priorities for all Albertans.”In a statement, Suttorp said she was honoured to take on the role and emphasized the importance of a strong public health system. She said her focus will be on supporting communities across the province and improving the overall health and well-being of Albertans.As chief medical officer of health, Suttorp will be responsible for monitoring population health trends, advising government on emerging health threats and overseeing programs related to communicable disease prevention, immunization, outbreak response and health promotion. The role also includes leadership on environmental public health, infection prevention and control, and collaboration with provincial agencies and ministries.The government said the appointment reflects its commitment to experienced public health leadership and ensures continued expert guidance as Alberta navigates ongoing and future health challenges.