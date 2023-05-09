The Alberta NDP said it will create Hometown Alberta —a new program to build and improve local community facilities, including hockey rinks, in every corner of the province — if elected.
“The Hometown Alberta program will create 1,500 jobs and build stronger communities by supporting municipalities and non-profits to build, renovate, upgrade or expand local community facilities, including sports, recreational, religious, cultural and other public-use spaces,” said the Alberta NDP in a Tuesday tweet.
Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said it will “help us literally build a better future for Alberta families.”
“Every one of us has a hometown and we can always make it better.”
“One of the best ways we can do that is to support local gathering places that bring us together.”
The NDP went on to say Hometown Alberta would replace and improve the current Community Facility Enhancement Program by enhancing grant funding by 50% to $75 million per year and adding a new $75 million annual capital investment funding stream designed to advance construction.
After four years of cuts, the NDP said municipalities and non-profits across Alberta were forced to make tough decisions, putting off or passing up on projects and facility improvements. It said Albertans “deserve better in their local communities.”
The NDP concluded by saying Hometown Alberta “means investment in YOUR community.”
“We would support everything from building new hockey rinks to expanding local expo grounds,” it said.
“Hometown Alberta means better soccer fields, new museums and swimming pools, and nicer community halls, and much more.”
(7) comments
NDP always have spending plans, but NO method to create value and wealth.
Who is dumb enough to vote for this communist?
Vile Hag.
How about we expell Notley and Trudeau to China in exchange for Canadian or Amercan prisoners. They would be happier there!
We already do that, so why do we need thousands more government union employees to do what we are already doing? Just say no to Notley.
Anybody who votes for these communist c116suckers is a stupid fool.
HAHA. No, you won't. It is all lies to try and sway the voters. It is the same tactic you used last time.
Who will pay for the expensive maintenance and upkeep of all these new amenities?
