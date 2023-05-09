Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley 

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The Alberta NDP said it will create Hometown Alberta — a new program to build and improve local community facilities, including hockey rinks, in every corner of the province — if elected. 

“The Hometown Alberta program will create 1,500 jobs and build stronger communities by supporting municipalities and non-profits to build, renovate, upgrade or expand local community facilities, including sports, recreational, religious, cultural and other public-use spaces,” said the Alberta NDP in a Tuesday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

NDP always have spending plans, but NO method to create value and wealth.

Who is dumb enough to vote for this communist?

RigPig
RigPig

Vile Hag.

Raz
Raz

How about we expell Notley and Trudeau to China in exchange for Canadian or Amercan prisoners. They would be happier there!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

We already do that, so why do we need thousands more government union employees to do what we are already doing? Just say no to Notley.

mcumming
mcumming

Anybody who votes for these communist c116suckers is a stupid fool.

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

HAHA. No, you won't. It is all lies to try and sway the voters. It is the same tactic you used last time.

guest50
guest50

Who will pay for the expensive maintenance and upkeep of all these new amenities?

