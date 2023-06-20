Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley and MLA Irfan Sabir (Calgary-Bhullar-McCall) have asked the RCMP to look into Premier Danielle Smith’s ethics breach.
“Based on the foregoing, we ask the RCMP to investigate whether Premier Smith has violated the provisions of the Criminal Code of Canada,” said Notley and Sabir in a Tuesday letter to RCMP Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki.
NEW: Alberta's NDP is asking the RCMP to investigate Premier Danielle Smith over "an improper attempt to influence the independence of the legal system."They say the letter addressed to Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki was sent at 1:13 p.m. today.#abpoli #ableg #Alberta pic.twitter.com/iM0YZv0ZLA— Saif Kaisar (@StaySaif) June 20, 2023
The Office of the Ethics Commissioner of Alberta found Smith contravened the Conflicts of Interest Act in her interaction with Alberta Justice in relation to the criminal charges against Street Church pastor Artur Pawlowski on May 18.
READ MORE: Ethics Commissioner finds Smith contravened the conflicts of interest act in her dealings with Pawlowski
The allegations were Smith sought to influence the prosecution of Pawlowski, who was facing charges relating to the Coutts Border Blockade and tried to interfere with the administration of justice. But she was cleared of allegations made by the CBC and NDP she or her office had contacted Crown attorneys about the case.
“At this point, I make no recommendations with respect to sanctions against the premier, but reserve the right to make recommendations once the Legislative Assembly is back is session,” said Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler.
The NDP letter went on to say Trussler has done significant work in investigating the matter, but she notes the scope of her investigation is limited to the Conflicts of Interest Act.
The report found Smith violated Section 3 of the Conflicts of Interest Act and interfered in the administration of the legal system while trying to help Pawlowski with his criminal charges. The findings are evidence of potential violations of the Criminal Code of Canada, including sections 122, 139 (2), and 423.1 (1).
Trussler’s investigation found Smith attempted to pressure former Alberta justice minister and attorney general Tyler Shandro over Pawlowski’s criminal charges. She acknowledged Shandro must have felt considerable pressure and concern for his tenure.
She said the motivation for her attempts to pressure him came from her desire to have him “make it go away, because she was concerned about a press conference that Mr. Pawlowski said he was going to have and how bad the optics would be for the party.”
In her investigation, Trussler found Shandro’s recollection of the phone call was more clear and precise than Smith’s. She noted he contradicted the claim made by the premier that she asked if it was OK for her to call him.
Trussler reviewed available information at length and concluded it was unlikely she did not know such contact with him was unacceptable given the numerous warnings and briefings she was provided with and her own knowledge.
The examples cited were Smith speaking at length on her radio show about the federal ethics commissioner looking into interference by Trudeau during the SNC-Lavalin scandal, a briefing being prepared for her about the role of the attorney general, and Shandro giving a slideshow presentation outlining his role and stating he should not be involved in individual prosecutions.
Notley and Sabir said all of that information confirms Smith was “aware of the inappropriate and reckless nature of her interactions with the attorney general, but made the call regardless.”
In short, they said it's clear she tried to interfere with the administration of justice to help Pawlowski with his charges. As premier, they said she “was and is entrusted to uphold the rule of law, which she clearly failed to do in this instance.”
“This is a matter of utmost public interest and needs to be investigated in full,” said Notley and Sabir.
“An immediate investigation into this matter will serve to reassure Albertans that interference in the justice system is a serious matter and that no one is above the law, including those in the position of power.”
Pawlowski was found guilty of mischief, willfully damaging and destroying essential infrastructure, and breaching a release order at the Coutts Border Blockade on May 2.
“This decision focuses on whether the Crown has proved beyond a reasonable doubt the actus reus (the guilty action) and mens rea (the guilty mind) to the offences which Mr. Pawlowski is charged,” said Court of King’s Bench of Alberta Justice Gordon Krinke.
“If it has, I must convict.”
