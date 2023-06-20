Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the province needs healthcare workers. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley and MLA Irfan Sabir (Calgary-Bhullar-McCall) have asked the RCMP to look into Premier Danielle Smith’s ethics breach. 

“Based on the foregoing, we ask the RCMP to investigate whether Premier Smith has violated the provisions of the Criminal Code of Canada,” said Notley and Sabir in a Tuesday letter to RCMP Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki. 

retiredpop
retiredpop

A phone call to her justice minister asking whether she had any say in the matter hardly makes this a serious offence. The NDP is doing this for publicity only as they have become irrelevant at the moment in Alberta. If the RCMP won't investigate their de facto boss Justin Trudeau they certainly won't be investigating Smith.

Cadmann Weyland
Cadmann Weyland

And so it continues. Notley had nothing positive to offer during the election campaign, just hate and spiteful vituperation. She said little about what she planned to do for Alberta except to do what she did when she was premier... spend umpty billions on accelerated climate goals like net zero power grid, spend more on health care and education (as if she hadn't messed that up THAT badly under her watch).

Spend spend spend, spite spite spite. And so it continues now that she has lost and has become irrelevant. Time to turn off her mike.

Tootall54
Tootall54

The new criminal premier..

RigPig
RigPig

The vile hag should just crawl back under her rock.

Tootall54
Tootall54

Yes, Smith should..

Free Canada
Free Canada

Lets read between the lines here. Notley says she is taking a break to consider her future as leader. Why is she doing this. She increased the number of seats for her party. She did well, why leave. Also, they are continuing with this fabricated story that Smith broke ethic rules, by talking to a cabinet member. This is such a weak and desperate move. It appears that Notley is really scared about something? What has the NDP been doing to try and get elected? Is the NDP worried now that they did not form government, Smith is going to expose funny business? Is this Election Judicial review scaring them? Is there other things that might unearth some NDP funny business? Was the NDP working with Hinshaw to create Covid policy? Hmmmm. I think the next month or two are going to be interesting.

Moley Russel's wart
Moley Russel's wart

Typical NDP bawling for beans, you lost, get over it, move on.

mcumming
mcumming

Is it not time to begin straighten out our union problems Danielle as to more rights for union members.

Joco57
Joco57

WOW, this has been settled long ago, Nutley is getting her walking papers from Trudy and SideKick Singh in an attempt to have her focus on this BS. Smith needs to continue their march on protecting Alberta from Lieberal/NDC over reach.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Even after the election, Notley continues to showcase her angry, malicious temperament. This is pure, post-election animosity and more of her signature smear and attack mode agenda against Smith. Notley is obsessed and possessed with hatred against Smith as her smear and attacks against Smith are running off the rails of common decency. She could use some mental and psychological help.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Lol, the RCMP are way too busy hiding their eyes from Trudeau's list of real crimes, to investigate your boogeyman man, Rachel.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I have had just about enough of these NDP pieces of feces. This has been their only talking point, and it has been investigated time and again. Notley should Just FRO.

al
al

Nutley and her gaggle of freaks should just toddle off and play in the tailing ponds somewhere. Maybe at a nice Chinese asbestos mill or nuke plant.

john.lankers
john.lankers

I will happily pay for the ticket to get her there.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

To bad the military tells trudeau to f*ck off or we'd have had tanks and troops in the streets a few years ago. That is hyperbole (maybe), but within it the truth. The way I see it the world is going to be one big military state with peace for how long I'm not sure (: enjoy the movie

guest633
guest633

A sore looser , is still a LOOSER.

grandview.67
grandview.67

[thumbup][thumbup]

