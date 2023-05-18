Rachel Notley

The Alberta NDP announced a major program to support children's sports and activities. 

 Courtesy Rachel Notley/Twitter

The Alberta NDP said Premier Danielle Smith and the United Conservative Party are hiding the full costs of election commitments and where they stand on various issues. 

“We have been fully transparent with Albertans about our plan to build a better future for our province,” said Alberta NDP candidate Shannon Phillips (Lethbridge-West) in a Wednesday tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Why would anyone believe anything Shannon Philips would say? https://gatewaygazette.ca/will-the-premier-remove-her-lying-minister/

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

The gall and arrogance of the NDP knows no bounds. I doubt that the NDP would ever even consider to even give the public any credible or accurate information of just how much all their election promises would cost the electorate. Such hypocrisy by the NDP is staggering but sadly usual standard operating procedure.

Report Add Reply
Big10-4
Big10-4

Nutley should just zip it!

Report Add Reply
guest435
guest435

NDP and transparent should not even be in the same sentence

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.