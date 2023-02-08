Luanne Metz

Prominent Calgary physician Luanne Metz is seeking the NDP nomination in Calgary-Varsity. 

Alberta NDP candidate Luanne Metz (Calgary-Varsity) attended a pro-lockdown protest and said she was ashamed of the province’s COVID-19 response. 

“It seems Dr. Metz is embarrassed to be in Alberta,” said former Maverick Party leadership candidate Tariq Elnaga in a tweet. 

