Alberta NDP candidate Luanne Metz (Calgary-Varsity) attended a pro-lockdown protest and said she was ashamed of the province’s COVID-19 response.
“It seems Dr. Metz is embarrassed to be in Alberta,” said former Maverick Party leadership candidate Tariq Elnaga in a tweet.
“Verdict: High Risk.”
Back at it!#NDPYYCGems of the day is Dr. Luanne Metz, running in Calgary-Varsity, pictured here (middle) with her boss and fellow gem, Druh Farrell.It seems Dr. Metz is embarrassed to be in Alberta.Verdict: High Risk. Very high. Read more 👇 pic.twitter.com/VALojS1IKH
Metz was responding to Calgary emergency room physician Dr. Joe Vipond saying it was time to march.
“Due to the various challenges of today’s event, we’ve deemed it best to go mobile,” said Vipond.
“Meet same time same place and bring your marching shoes.”
Hey Calgary! It’s time to March. Due to the various challenges of today’s event, we’ve deemed it best to go mobile. Meet same time same place and bring your marching shoes. Noon @ McDougall Centre. #PoPAB
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.