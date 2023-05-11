Diana Batten

Diana Batten 

 Courtesy Alberta NDP- Calgary-Acadia

Alberta NDP candidate Diana Batten (Calgary-Acadia) retweeted a post commemorating American hacker Aaron Swartz from an account which praised communism. 

“Aaron Swartz would have been 36 today,” said Vote Communist May 4th in a since-deleted tweet. 

Vote Communist

Aaron Swartz would have been 36 today. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(3) comments

carole
carole

It is understandable why Notley doesn't like the Western Standard. MSM has no interest in reporting on sub-optimal NDP candidates.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Are we noticing the theme here yet? An NDP communist running in Edmonton, communist thugs attack Danielle Smith at a campaign stop, and now this. What more evidence do Albertans need to show them if you vote NDP you are voting for communism. WAKE up Alberta. Notley will not make the same mistake as she did last time and slow walk. Her Communist Agenda if she wins, it will be full frontal attacks on our way of life. Think very hard before you cast you vote for any NDP, they are all communists.

Report Add Reply
eldon628
eldon628

Freedom or communism. It's your choice Alberta. Vote in person on election day and vote wisely. This isn't just politics or union jobs. It's the future you and your descendants will live for generations to come.

Report Add Reply

