Jaelene Tweedle

Jaelene Tweedle Red Deer North NDP candidate 

 Courtesy Alberta NDP

Alberta NDP candidate for Red Deer North Jaelene Tweedle said she is tired of Premier Danielle Smith claiming she has a mandate from voters. 

“What you have is a mandate from barely over half of the UCP members who actually voted,” said Tweedle in a tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(7) comments

Des Zacharias
Des Zacharias

I would venture the NDP does not have a mandate

GreatWhite
GreatWhite

So the party that supports Trudeau and his minions complains...how is this news at all?

retiredpop
retiredpop

NDP stands for Non Democratic Party. I'm not surprised their candidates don't understand how democracy works.

debramalyk
debramalyk

[thumbup]

Big104
Big104

Tweedledumb needs to zip it!

carole
carole

Jaelene Tweedle is another NDP left wing wanna’ be politician. She gets her name in the public by talking about things that are irrelevant or as with the above comment, she has no understanding.

Goose
Goose

So the NDs are proposing US style governor elections?

