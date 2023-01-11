Alberta NDP candidate for Red Deer North Jaelene Tweedle said she is tired of Premier Danielle Smith claiming she has a mandate from voters.
“What you have is a mandate from barely over half of the UCP members who actually voted,” said Tweedle in a tweet.
“And it took you a 6th Ballot to even reach that threshold.”
Tweedle reminded people to vote for the Alberta NDP on May 29.
Alberta Institute President and Founder Peter McCaffrey said Tweedle is “opposed to how representative parliamentary democracy works.”
“This seems slightly problematic, given she wants to be a representative in that representative parliamentary democracy,” said McCaffrey.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(7) comments
I would venture the NDP does not have a mandate
So the party that supports Trudeau and his minions complains...how is this news at all?
NDP stands for Non Democratic Party. I'm not surprised their candidates don't understand how democracy works.
[thumbup]
Tweedledumb needs to zip it!
Jaelene Tweedle is another NDP left wing wanna’ be politician. She gets her name in the public by talking about things that are irrelevant or as with the above comment, she has no understanding.
So the NDs are proposing US style governor elections?
