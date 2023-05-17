Calahoo Stonehouse

Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse 

Alberta NDP candidate Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse (Edmonton-Rutherford) linked to a statement on Facebook about communism being on the horizon and queer, indigenous feminism being the way.

“In this statement, the Red Nation declares that we stand with and move with the people as we move together with the Earth,” said the Red Nation in a statement.

Calahoo Stonehouse

Communism is the horizon, and queer, indigenous feminism is the way. 
Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Oh look, another one. These are just the ones that have been found out. The NDP party is the New Communist Party, wake up Alberta, the NDP will not make the same mistake as last time, they will destroy this province quicker than you can say “I lost my job”.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Big fat NO...darn commies

