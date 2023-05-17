Alberta NDP candidate Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse (Edmonton-Rutherford) linked to a statement on Facebook about communism being on the horizon and queer, indigenous feminism being the way.
“In this statement, the Red Nation declares that we stand with and move with the people as we move together with the Earth,” said the Red Nation in a statement.
“Where have the masses gone these past months?”
The statement said the world is living in a pandemic. It said people’s relatives have died, and their proximity to premature death made ever more visible.
Due to these circumstances, the Red Nation said it is no coincidence within the United States that workers, homeless people, and non-white people have suffered the greatest losses. It added people’s relatives from these communities are “on the streets carrying the torch as the revolutionary moment flares.”
It concluded by saying the world has “seen the domestic imperial forces burn.” Now is the time for extreme clarification.
“We are changed,” it said.
Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Ranjit Bath (Edmonton-Ellerslie) pointed out on May 9 his NDP rival Rod Loyola walked with the Communist Party of Canada Edmonton Club during a parade.
“I've spoken to thousands of residents here in Edmonton-Ellerslie since I became the candidate, and it’s disturbing, but not surprising to see the Alberta NDP participating in a pro-communism march,” said Bath.
Loyola can be spotted at the front of the delegation, wearing a black hat, jacket, and track pants. His face is looking forward as he marches.
NDP candidate Diana Batten (Calgary-Acadia) retweeted a since-deleted post commemorating American hacker Aaron Swartz from an account which praised communism in November.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
Oh look, another one. These are just the ones that have been found out. The NDP party is the New Communist Party, wake up Alberta, the NDP will not make the same mistake as last time, they will destroy this province quicker than you can say “I lost my job”.
Big fat NO...darn commies
