Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Rebecca Schulz (Calgary-Shaw) said crime is a top-of-mind issue for people. 

The Alberta NDP and various candidates did not denounce or walk back past comments and actions which were critical of police. 

The Western Standard contacted the Alberta NDP and the six candidates United Conservative Party MLA Rebecca Schulz (Calgary-Shaw) condemned on Wednesday. The six candidates were Rod Loyola (Edmonton-Ellerslie), Druh Farrell (Calgary-Bow), Rhiannon Hoyle (Edmonton-South), Janis Irwin (Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood), Rakhi Pancholi (Edmonton-Whitemud), and Rob Miyashiro (Lethbridge-East). 

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Of course they do..we won't forget...

