The Alberta NDP and various candidates did not denounce or walk back past comments and actions which were critical of police.
The Western Standard contacted the Alberta NDP and the six candidates United Conservative Party MLA Rebecca Schulz (Calgary-Shaw) condemned on Wednesday. The six candidates were Rod Loyola (Edmonton-Ellerslie), Druh Farrell (Calgary-Bow), Rhiannon Hoyle (Edmonton-South), Janis Irwin (Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood), Rakhi Pancholi (Edmonton-Whitemud), and Rob Miyashiro (Lethbridge-East).
The six emails and one phone call requested a response to Schulz saying they should be disqualified. None of the communications were acknowledged or returned.
Schulz called on NDP leader Rachel Notley to remove these candidates for not supporting police on Wednesday.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith directed Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis to work with his cabinet colleagues to develop a plan to hire 100 more street-level police officers over the next 18 months to increase the visible law enforcement presence and tackle criminal activity in high-crime locations in Calgary and Edmonton.
“Safety on public streets is never negotiable,” said Smith.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Of course they do..we won't forget...
