Alberta NDP demand health care state of emergency

Alberta’s New Democrats are pressing Premier Danielle Smith to address the province directly amid what they call a growing health care crisis, launching a legislative petition demanding a state of emergency for emergency rooms."Albertans need to see and hear from our Premier," said Naheed Nenshi, Leader of the Official Opposition of Alberta."So today, Alberta's New Democrats are demanding that Premier Smith address Albertans, not just to give us lip service or to speak beautifully, but to actually outline the actions she has taken in the last month."The petition comes more than a month after a young Edmonton father died while waiting for care in an emergency department, and amid reports from doctors, nurses, and patients describing unsafe conditions and extreme pressures in hospitals across Alberta. “Health care falls squarely under provincial jurisdiction, and Danielle Smith is the one in charge,” Nenshi said. “If Smith and her UCP government can’t manage the responsibilities they were entrusted by Albertans to deliver on, then it’s time for a new government that will. Alberta’s New Democrats are ready to be that government.”The petition calls on the government to declare a state of emergency for Alberta’s emergency rooms, where some sites are operating at 115% capacity and patients are being treated in hallways..The party says such a declaration would prioritize crisis‑level interventions until hospitals reach safe operating levels.It reiterated prior demands, including the reinstatement of a central command structure to coordinate decision-making, citing confusion after Alberta Health Services was divided into four separate agencies with four health ministers. The NDP say a single leadership team is essential to managing the system effectively.Finally, the party is calling for the legislature to reconvene for an emergency debate, giving elected representatives the opportunity to hold the government accountable and provide regular updates to Albertans."The government has to take action," Nenshi said. "This isn't fun and games. This isn't political point scoring. Albertans' lives are at risk."