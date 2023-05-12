Alberta NDP candidate Irfan Sabir (Calgary-Bhullar-McCaul) said his party will strengthen ethnocultural grants with $39 million in funding over three years if elected.
“Through these grants, the Alberta NDP will support Albertans and newcomers who are looking to build a life in our province,” said Sabir at a Friday press conference.
“We will be expanding settlement services, including language translation, employment services, and English language learning, creating better opportunities for Albertans to actively be part of our growing economy.”
Sabir said the NDP will give newcomers better access to skills training, mentorship, bridging programs, and foundational learning. He added it will provide income support, loans, and grants to assist with foreign credential recognition.
The NDP will fund workplace training, upgrading opportunities, work placements, and apprenticeship spaces. He said it believes “every Albertan should be able to use their own knowledge and skills to achieve their dreams and support their families.”
“The Alberta NDP is fully committed to providing wrap-around services and supports to newcomers and racialized communities so that every one in our province has access to the incredible advantage it has to offer,” he said.
NDP candidate Gurinder Brar (Calgary-North East) said it will fund a new hospital in northern Calgary, which will provide access to healthcare for many ethnic communities.
“Albertans shouldn’t have to worry about how to find a doctor or how to communicate with them,” said Brar.
“As part of our plan to deliver family health teams, we will be ensuring that Albertans have access to language and cultural supports when they visit the doctor.”
Brar went on to say the Alberta United Conservative Party wants people to pay to see a family doctor, but the NDP promises they will never have to do that. He said it will “keep public healthcare public, accessible, and free for every one.”
Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said at an event at the Abbeydale Community Centre in Calgary on May 5 her government will recognize more foreign qualifications to get workers into the province.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
