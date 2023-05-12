Irfan Sabir

The Alberta NDP will fund ethnocultural supports. 

 Courtesy Rachel Notley/Twitter

Alberta NDP candidate Irfan Sabir (Calgary-Bhullar-McCaul) said his party will strengthen ethnocultural grants with $39 million in funding over three years if elected. 

“Through these grants, the Alberta NDP will support Albertans and newcomers who are looking to build a life in our province,” said Sabir at a Friday press conference. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

