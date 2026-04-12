Alberta now covers life-changing tubeless insulin pump for diabetics

Alberta is expanding access to cutting-edge diabetes care by covering the province’s first tubeless insulin pump, the Omnipod 5, giving eligible Albertans more freedom and ease in managing insulin daily.The Omnipod 5 is designed to automatically adjust insulin in real time using data from a continuous glucose monitor, keeping blood sugar levels within a healthy range without the need for traditional tubing. The device is now included in the Insulin Pump Therapy Program, allowing eligible Albertans to receive an insulin pump at no cost every five years. Existing users may transition when their device warranty expires or, in some cases, upgrade earlier through the manufacturer’s Omnipod Innovation Pathway Program.The Omnipod 5 costs around $6,300 in Canada.More than 1.3 million Albertans live with diabetes, a number projected to rise to 1.68 million by 2034. Health officials say improving access to advanced technology like the Omnipod 5 reduces the burden of daily care, supports better health outcomes, and enhances quality of life.“I’ve heard from so many Albertans who have been waiting for this insulin pump. Living with diabetes is a daily challenge, and this device can make managing insulin simpler, easier, and much less stressful,” said Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services..Dr. Peter Senior, director of the Alberta Diabetes Institute, called the move “hugely exciting,” noting that automated insulin delivery has already delivered unprecedented improvements in blood glucose levels and quality of life. Dr. Julie McKeen, provincial medical lead of the Insulin Pump Therapy Program, said expanded options allow Albertans to choose the technology that best fits their individual needs and lifestyles.Joan King, director of government affairs and advocacy at Diabetes Canada, said precision insulin delivery systems enhance blood glucose control, lower the risk of complications, and reduce pressure on the health care system.Alberta already covers 16 diabetes drugs, nine insulin products, and continuous glucose monitors for eligible patients enrolled in government-sponsored health plans. Budget 2026 spends more than $2.8 billion to ensure Albertans can access prescription drugs, diabetes supplies, and other essential supports.This coverage makes Alberta one of the most comprehensive provinces in Canada for publicly funded diabetes care, officials say, giving residents access to life-changing technology that simplifies daily management and improves health outcomes.