United Nurses of Alberta President Heather Smith said the province needs to stop treating the uptick in respiratory diseases as a political inconvenience and reinstate mask mandates.
“The simplest and most effective policy change that could implemented immediately would be an indoor mask mandate to reduce the spread of influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV),” said Smith in a letter to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Health Minister Jason Copping, and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mark Joffe.
“However, even a strong statement acknowledging wearing masks in indoor public spaces and limiting the size and number of public gatherings attended this holiday season could have a beneficial impact.”
The letter said the spread of respiratory viruses throughout Alberta is critical right now. It said the crisis is most severe in children’s hospitals and pediatric care.
The Alberta government said there were 1,400 Albertans hospitalized with influenza, with 140 of them in the ICU, as of December 10. There were also 992 Albertans hospitalized with COVID-19, with 32 of them in the ICU, as of December 12.
Smith said more robust reporting of influenza, COVID-19, and RSV statistics is “important to Albertans understanding the severity and the critical impacts on staffing of this situation.” She acknowledged Alberta Health Services (AHS) said the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton was at 100% capacity.
AHS said Tuesday Stollery will be implementing new staffing measures to help meet increased demand from respiratory virus patients in the emergency department, pediatric intensive care, and inpatient units.
It will be identifying staff with previous ED, critical care, inpatient care experience, or appropriate skills for deployment to support clinical need in these areas and boost surge capacity.
Other potential staffing measures include mandatory overtime, short notice schedule changes, and cancellation of staff vacations if shifts cannot be filled.
The letter said another measure which could help would be for Joffe to make a public appearance and statement acknowledging the situation facing the Alberta’s healthcare system, especially the pediatric care facilities.
Smith implored these public figures to “do the responsible thing and act.”
“Now is not the time to put politics ahead of our children’s and seniors’ health,” she said.
Danielle Smith said November 14 she will not support school boards reinstating mask requirements amid an uptick in respiratory virus cases.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(18) comments
If the commies in the nurses union do not like freedom they should pack their bags and Tik Tok dance their way out of Alberta. I will be happy to see the back of them.
I think it is time to counter with: we want all mask wearing in public to end to keep us safe. Criminals seek to hide their identity behind a mask and therefore this should be illegal.
Therefore, no one gets to wear their precious little mask anymore. If you don't like it - stay home.
Of course, all science / data show that masks do absolutely nothing to stop a virus and therefore this push is about control and "feelings," time to push back.
Go to F----- your fat sister.
I find it amazing that Flu and RSV are such new killers. There were zero cases reported from March of 2020 to around September 2022. Where did these deadly diseases come from, where they accidentally released from a laboratory?
moronic gaslighting an she knows it, pure politics here, the people who vote for her should make a change, it's time.
she doesn't realize that masks do not stop the virus? she is a nurse? why doesn't she know the facts re. viruses and masks? her credibility is nil.
In 2018, the ONA won two court decisions against various Toronto hospitals, who were trying to force nurses to muzzle up at work. Why? There was (and is) no evidence to suggest that wearing a muzzle will mitigate the spread of airborne respiratory viruses. Surely, this Heather Smith is aware of this case!
Catch this imbecile and send it(!) to the madhouse!
As a free thinking and responsible community member, if I have symptoms of flu, I will wear a mask when in public. I will never wear a mask because a union or political bureaucrat tells me I have to., The regression data clearly shows that these would be dictators are incapable of knowing what free thinking people with IQ's greater than single digits can and will do, of their own volition.
Are these illiterate leftists in AB really not keeping up with the rest of the world?
This winter in AB under Smith will prove the previous 2.5 years were poppycock. Smith and AB are also the only reason the rest of the country hasn't reinstated the medical dictatorship because there's now an outlier they have to compare to.
News Flash - Smith ended the medical dictatorship! Feel free to wear a mask (and/or move to China).
You can always count on the "Union" leader to make stupid Anti-Science comments.
There are literally Dozens of Studies by Scientists that all come to the same conclusion . . . Paper & Cloth Masks are Useless to Stop a Virus.
A lot of the problems we are seeing today are the result of the damage done by the mRNA Vax to peoples' Immune Systems, making them susceptible to whatever comes their way.
Data from Health Insurance Shows 4 Times Increase in Sudden Deaths Following COVID Vaccine Rollouts
Since the beginning of the corona vaccination, there have been drastic changes in the number of diseases and deaths in the population. This is based on data from the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, which Martin Sichert was able to evaluate exclusively together with data expert Tom Lausen and which will be presented at the press conference.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/shocking-study-reveals-massive-spike-deaths-following-forced-covid-vaccines-germany/
I agree with the previous comments. There was no mask requirements for influenza prior to the covid scare. Heather Smith has no scientific evidence that masks reduce spread and and she has no qualifications to make such statements.
Again are not the primary function of unions to support workers rights? Better pay, benefits, vacation, etc. They are now totally politicized and under the control of the NDP.
Heather Smith is a union kingpin and has been president of the Alberta Nurses Union since the mid 90s (almost equals her entire career as a nurse). With an indefinite and pretty much life tenure there is no doubt temptations and offers for corruption and compromise just as the unions were all an arm of organized crime since the 30s.
For rank and file professionals, these kingpins are not one of you and not your allies. They will end up causing a lot of pain for everyone and as with the Teamsters their corruption will eventually be exposed.
No more masks...period. Unless of course you want to so we have someone to point at and laugh.
Masks were never mandated during the flu season pre the plandemic.
Everyone should send an email to Heather Smith and ask her for peer reviewed studies that masks stop Viruses. This just goes to show Unions are just part of the corrupt system that controls our health care system nation wide. Heather says not to make RVS about politics, but what is she doing? We are 2.5 years into Covid. It’s over. Even the Spanish flu was over in 2 years and they had no modern medicine or vaccine.
There is no law stopping anyone from wearing a mask, if nurses want to wear them, they a free to do so, same as anyone entering a medical facility, they can wear a mask if they so wish, just don’t force me to do so.
