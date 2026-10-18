Alberta offers $1,000 satellite internet rebate to 10,000 rural households

About 10,000 rural and remote Alberta households could qualify for a new provincial rebate of up to $1,000 to help cover the cost of satellite internet equipment and installation.The Alberta government has launched the Alberta Satellite Rebate Program to help residents living in areas where high-speed broadband infrastructure is unavailable and no expansion projects are currently underway or planned.The one-time rebate is intended to help households in some of the province's most isolated communities gain access to reliable internet for education, healthcare, business and other essential services.“Satellite technology has changed what’s possible for rural connectivity, and this rebate makes sure cost isn’t what stands between rural Alberta households and getting online,” said Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish.“We’ve made significant progress in ensuring Albertans across the province can benefit from connectivity, regardless of where they live, and this rebate will help the remaining households in our most remote, rural and sparsely populated areas get online.”Eligibility is determined using federal broadband availability data identifying properties without high-speed internet access that are not included in existing broadband expansion projects.The province estimates approximately 10,000 households meet those conditions.Residents who qualify can receive reimbursement of up to $1,000 for satellite internet hardware, installation costs and applicable taxes.Eligible purchases must be made through an authorized vendor between August 11, 2026, and March 31, 2027.Households must purchase the equipment and pay for installation before submitting receipts through the province's online application portal.Applications will be accepted until March 31, 2027..Residents can check their eligibility by entering their address through the provincial government's website at alberta.ca.Those initially deemed ineligible may request a review through the online portal.The Rural Municipalities of Alberta welcomed the program, saying existing broadband expansion efforts have not reached every household in the province.“Reliable internet access is essential for rural Albertans, and many households still face barriers to connectivity that existing federal and provincial initiatives have not been able to solve,” said RMA president Kara Westerlund.“The Alberta Satellite Rebate Program provides another pathway for those residents to get connected.”Westerlund said the additional funding would help address gaps left by existing government programs.“The Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA) welcomes this additional funding stream that seeks to bridge the gaps in existing government programs and connect more rural Albertans to high-speed internet,” she said.The rebate is part of the province's broader Alberta Broadband Strategy, which aims to bring high-speed internet access to every household in Alberta.The provincial and federal governments have jointly committed $755 million toward broadband expansion projects across Alberta.However, some rural properties remain difficult to connect through traditional ground-based infrastructure because of challenging terrain, long distances and low population density.For those households, satellite technology can provide an alternative without requiring the construction of extensive fibre-optic or other terrestrial networks.The government says improving internet connectivity could contribute up to $1.7 billion annually to Alberta's gross domestic product by improving access to economic opportunities for households and businesses.The satellite rebate is intended to complement existing broadband construction projects by providing direct financial assistance to households unlikely to receive ground-based service in the near future.