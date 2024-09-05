Alberta officials hunting killer grizzly near Madden

Residents in the Madden are being urged to stay vigilant after a grizzly bear attack left one person seriously injured, three years after the same bear killed another person.Fish and Wildlife officials are now actively hunting the bear.The recent incident, which took place Sunday, involved a female grizzly bear accompanied by her sub-adult cubs. The individual was in a forested area near Madden, 45 km north of Calgary, when the attack occurred, suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services (FWES) responded to the report from the RCMP and, through DNA analysis, linked the same bear to a fatal attack in 2021 near Waiparous.In an effort to locate the bear, FWES has deployed low-flying aircraft, set multiple traps, and increased patrols in the area. Residents between Lochend Rd. and Hwy. 22 are being asked to report any sightings of the female grizzly and her cubs to the Report-A-Poacher hotline at 1-800-642-3200.Fish and Wildlife officials are also advising anyone in the area to take precautions when outdoors, including carrying bear spray and making noise to avoid surprising wildlife. "We encourage all Albertans to stay aware and take safety measures," FWES advised, directing people to Alberta's BearSmart page for further guidance..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.