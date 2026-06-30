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Alberta oil production helps drive Canadian economy back into growth in April

Canada’s economy returned to growth in April, powered by a sharp rebound in oil and gas production and broad-based gains across multiple sectors after a slight contraction in the first quarter of 2026.
Canada’s economy returned to growth in April, powered by a sharp rebound in oil and gas production and broad-based gains across multiple sectors after a slight contraction in the first quarter of 2026.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Oil Production
Oil And Gas Production
Statistics
Economic Growth
Statistic Canada
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